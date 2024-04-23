Active Stocks
Explosion at Iraq Army base result of storage ammunition, rockets: Report
Explosion at Iraq Army base result of storage ammunition, rockets: Report

Livemint

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, it has been found that the blast that took place at Iraq Army base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets.

This image grab from a UGC video shows damage following an alleged bombing overnight on an Iraqi military base in the central province of Babylon housing a coalition of pro-Iranian armed groups.
This image grab from a UGC video shows damage following an alleged bombing overnight on an Iraqi military base in the central province of Babylon housing a coalition of pro-Iranian armed groups. (AFP)

The overnight explosion at Iraq military base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets, reported Reuters citing local media. The overnight explosion at the army base was used by pro-Iran group, Popular Mobilisation Forces. At the time of explosion, no warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babylon province, according to Reuters.

(More to come)

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 04:40 PM IST
