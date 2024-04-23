Explosion at Iraq Army base result of storage ammunition, rockets: Report
Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, it has been found that the blast that took place at Iraq Army base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets.
The overnight explosion at Iraq military base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets, reported Reuters citing local media. The overnight explosion at the army base was used by pro-Iran group, Popular Mobilisation Forces. At the time of explosion, no warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babylon province, according to Reuters.