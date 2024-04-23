Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Explosion at Iraq Army base result of storage ammunition, rockets: Report

Explosion at Iraq Army base result of storage ammunition, rockets: Report

Livemint

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, it has been found that the blast that took place at Iraq Army base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets.

This image grab from a UGC video shows damage following an alleged bombing overnight on an Iraqi military base in the central province of Babylon housing a coalition of pro-Iranian armed groups.

The overnight explosion at Iraq military base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets, reported Reuters citing local media. The overnight explosion at the army base was used by pro-Iran group, Popular Mobilisation Forces. At the time of explosion, no warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babylon province, according to Reuters.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.