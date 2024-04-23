Explosion at Iraq Army base result of storage ammunition, rockets: Report

The overnight explosion at Iraq military base was the result of storages ammunition and rockets, reported Reuters citing local media. The overnight explosion at the army base was used by pro-Iran group, Popular Mobilisation Forces. At the time of explosion, no warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babylon province, according to Reuters.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.