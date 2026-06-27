Explosion, gunfire reported near universities in Karachi: Pakistani media

Reuters citing Pakistani broadcasters reported that the incident occurred on a key thoroughfare near several universities and the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Written By Livemint
Published27 Jun 2026, 10:24 PM IST
Picture for representation. There was no immediate official confirmation of the cause of the explosion or reports of casualties.
Picture for representation. There was no immediate official confirmation of the cause of the explosion or reports of casualties.

An explosion and gunfire were reported on Saturday on a major road in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, according to local media reports cited by Reuters.

Reuters citing Pakistani broadcasters ARY News and Geo News reported that the incident occurred on a key thoroughfare near several universities and the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

ARY News as per the Reuters report said the explosion took place close to offices of the Pakistan Rangers, the country's paramilitary force.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the cause of the explosion or reports of casualties.

This is a developing story.

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