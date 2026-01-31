Explosion hits Iran's Bandar Abbas port amid tensions with US, reason yet to be ascertained

An explosion occurred at Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, 31 January, Iranian media reported. It said the blast was being investigated.

The Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were “completely false,” reported Reuters.

The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway between Iran and Oman which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil.

Tensions between Iran and US The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after Iranian authorities quelled the biggest protests to convulse the country in three years, and also amid ongoing Western concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

The nationwide protests erupted in December over economic hardship and posed one of the toughest challenges to the country's clerical rulers.

At least 5,000 people were killed in the protests, including 500 members of the security forces, an Iranian official told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday an "armada" was heading toward Iran. Multiple sources said on Friday that Trump was weighing options against Iran that include targeted strikes on security forces.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused US, Israeli and European leaders of exploiting Iran's economic problems, inciting unrest and providing people with the means to "tear the nation apart”.