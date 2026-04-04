Explosion hits Jewish Centre in Dutch town of Nijkerk, police investigation underway — what we know so far

An explosion took place at the Israel Center in the Dutch town of Nijkerk on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Reuters reported.

There were no reports of injuries while damage at the site, run by the Christians for Israel charity, was minimal.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the series of attacks that have taken place against Jewish sites across Europe since the war in Iran began, sparked by US and Israeli strikes, on 28 February.

No arrests have been made thus far, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, the report said.

Spate of attacks against Jewish sites across Europe The explosion in Nijkerk comes on the back of several attacks targeting Jewish sites across Europe — on 9 March, an explosion took place outside a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, while days later on 13 March, a synagogue in Rotterdam was set on fire. A day later, on 14 March, an explosive device detonated outside a Jewish school in the Dutch capital, while an attack against a Jewish site was reported in Greece.

Most recently, on 22 March, ambulances belonging to the Jewish emergency organization named Hatzalah Northwest were set on fire in a parking lot near a synagogue in London, which was described as a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack,” by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

London attack suspects charged Prosecutors in UK on Friday had charged three men in connection with the arson attack last month on Jewish community ambulances in London, Reuters reported.

The three men—aged 20, 19 and 17—were charged with arson with the intent to damage property. They were also charged with being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Two of those arrested are British nationals, while the third is a dual British-Pakistani citizen, as per the Crown Prosecution Service.