Explosion strikes US Embassy in Oslo: Norwegian Police confirm blast, no injuries reported

An explosion struck the United States embassy in Oslo in the early hours of Sunday, shattering the quiet of a residential neighbourhood, sending a bomb squad and police helicopters scrambling to the scene, and prompting an investigation that Norwegian authorities say is still in its earliest stages.

An apparent act of sabotage targeted the consular section of the American diplomatic compound in western Oslo at approximately 1 a.m. local time (0000 GMT), causing minor structural damage but no casualties. The blast, which was heard across surrounding streets and prompted dozens of calls to emergency services, has placed one of Europe's most stable capitals on an unexpected security footing.

"At around 1:00 am we received several reports of an explosion. We arrived shortly afterwards and confirmed that there had been an explosion that hit the US embassy," police incident commander Mikael Dellemyr told public broadcaster NRK.

What Exploded in US Embassy in Oslo — and Who Is Responsible? Norwegian authorities have been deliberately measured in what they are willing to disclose at this stage. Dellemyr told NRK that the blast struck the entrance to the embassy's consular section, but declined to elaborate on its nature or origin.

"We are not going to comment on anything related to the type of damage, what it is that has exploded and similar details, beyond the fact that there has been an explosion," he said, citing the early stage of the investigation.

However, in a subsequent statement to broadcaster TV2, Dellemyr indicated that investigators are not treating this as an accident. Police "have an idea of the cause," he said, adding: "It appears to us that this is an act carried out by someone." Investigators were speaking to witnesses, TV2 reported, and a bomb squad had been deployed to the scene. No additional explosive devices were found in the vicinity.

US Embassy in Oslo Blast: Eyewitnesses Describe Chaos, Drones and Armed Police For residents living near the embassy, the night unfolded with sudden and disorienting intensity. A 16-year-old identified only as Edvard told TV2 that he was watching television when the detonation jolted him from his seat.

"My mother and I first thought it came from our house so we looked around a little, but then we saw the flashing lights outside the window and a ton of police," he said.

The scene that greeted him was far from routine. "There were police dogs and drones and police with automatic weapons and helicopters in the air," he said.

A large perimeter was established around the embassy compound, with officers stopping vehicles attempting to pass through the cordoned area, according to multiple local media outlets. The Oslo police department described a significant deployment on site and confirmed that investigators remained in contact with embassy officials throughout.

Damage Assessment of US Embassy in Oslo Blast: Minor but Significant Despite the scale of the emergency response, the physical damage to the embassy was confirmed to be limited. "There is minor damage," Dellemyr said. The Oslo police department separately stated that no injuries had been reported, and that authorities were "in a dialogue with the embassy" regarding the incident.

The United States embassy did not respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours. The US State Department similarly did not issue an immediate statement.

Is This Linked to the US-Iran Conflict? Police Say Too Early to Tell The explosion comes at a moment of acute tension between the United States and Iran, with US embassies across the Middle East placed on heightened alert following American military operations against Tehran. Several diplomatic and industrial targets have faced Iranian-linked attacks in recent weeks as part of a broader pattern of retaliation.

However, Norwegian police were careful not to draw any connection between Sunday's incident and the wider conflict — at least not yet.

"We're not connecting it to the conflict. It's far too early for that," Dellemyr told TV2.