Israel-Iran war: Hours post US strike, blasts heard at Bushehr, Iran's only nuclear plant — ‘Nuclear disaster’ imminent?

Israel-Iran war: Explosions boomed Sunday afternoon in the Iranian port city of Bushehr, three semiofficial Iranian media outlets reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts.

Bushehr is home to Iran’s only nuclear power plant, which is run with Russian assistance. Iranian authorities, however, have not reported any problem at the plant.

Earlier, the UN Nuclear Chief had already warned that an Israeli strike on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant could trigger a regional catastrophe, a ‘nuclear disaster’.