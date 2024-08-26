Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, 3 killed

Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, 3 killed

Livemint

  • This is considered to be Russia's biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks which began around midnight and continued after daybreak.

Smoke rises from the city's outskirts during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 26, 2024. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Russia on 26 August unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine, reported PTI.

In the attack, at least three people were reported killed that appeared to target energy infrastructure. This latest attack by Russia on Ukraine is considered to be Russia's biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks, which began around midnight and continued after daybreak.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

There were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles, claimed Ukraine's air force.

The explosions were so powerful that they were heard in Kyiv, PTI quoted Mayor Vitalii Klitschko as saying, who added power and water supplies in the city have been disrupted by the attack.

The Mayor of Ukraine's western city of Lutsk – Ihor Polishchuk, said a multi-story residential building and an unspecified infrastructure object were hit, and one person was killed.

Regional head Serhii Lysak said that a person was killed in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attack sparked multiple fires.

Also, one person was also killed in the southeastern, partially occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, regional head Ivan Fedorov said.

In the meantime, Ukraine's private energy company DTEK introduced emergency blackouts, saying in an online statement that “energy workers throughout the country work 24/7 to restore light in the homes of Ukrainians."

In neighboring Poland, the military said Polish and NATO air defenses were activated in the eastern part of the country as a result of the attack.

Zelenskyy on India:

During PM Narendra Modi visit to Ukraine, Zelenskyy on Friday, August 23, highlighted India's crude oil trade with Russia in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising on India's “global influence", Zelensky suggested that India can help end Moscow's war in Ukraine by halting the oil trade that significantly funds the Russian military.

“You can stop Vladimir Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place," Zelensky said during the meeting with PM Modi.

With agency inputs

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.