Explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai as Iran fires missiles after US-Israel attack; Middle East on edge of full-blown war

Tensions have intensified in the Middle East as explosions were heard in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital city Abu Dhabi, as well as in Dubai; Doha; and Riyadh, hours after Israel and the United States launched what they described as “major combat operations” against Iran.

Advertisement

One person was killed in Abu Dhabi after authorities in the UAE said they intercepted missiles launched from Iran, news agency Reuters reported.

One witness told the news agency that she heard five booms in rapid succession, causing windows in a house near Abu Dhabi’s Corniche to vibrate.

Meanwhile, several loud explosions were reported across the Saudi capital, Saudi Arabia, according to AFP. Two correspondents in Riyadh said they heard a loud bang followed by multiple explosions after Iran vowed retaliation for attacks by the United States and Israel.

What happened in Doha? Explosions were also heard in Qatar as Iran launched a counterattack following the joint US–Israel campaign targeting the Islamic Republic.

Shailja, an Indian resident of Doha, told Hindustan Times, “There were sounds of explosions, but they seemed to be from far away, probably missiles intercepted in the air.”

Advertisement

The 50-year-old mother of two daughters said they were taking precautions by staying indoors. “ We hope to travel to India as soon as the airspace opens. So far, there's been no damage in our area. But we are keeping a watch and staying close together.”

Why did the United Arab Emirates close its airspace? Earlier, the United Arab Emirates closed its airspace as Israel and the US carried out strikes on Iran.

The UAE said it had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond, while Kuwait also engaged incoming strikes on Saturday.

“The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles. The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles,” AFP quoted the UAE statement as saying.

Advertisement

How did Abu Dhabi respond? Abu Dhabi said it "reserves its full right to respond", describing the attacks as “a dangerous escalation”.

The United States Embassy in the United Arab Emirates instructed its staff, along with personnel at the United States Consulate General Dubai, to shelter in place amid the evolving security situation. In a post on X, it shared helpline numbers and email addresses for US citizens and urged people to move to secure locations.

Where did the strikes begin in Tehran? The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, with the first reported impact occurring near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Residents in Tehran reportedly heard powerful explosions as tensions escalated following what Israel described as a pre-emptive military strike.

Advertisement