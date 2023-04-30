A new documentary, "King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone", which will premiere on May 2 on Paramount+, features ex-girlfriends and former staffers revealing new secrets about the Royal Family ahead of the monarch’s May 6 coronation.

Allan Peters, a former Royal protection officer who worked with the family for nine years, alleges in the documentary that Princess Diana cheated first. Peters claims to have noticed Princess Diana behaving “strangely" around her bodyguard Barry Mannakee, who died in a traffic accident in 1987.

Peters noted that it was obvious that something had happened between Princess Diana and Barry Mannakee. Peters himself arranged for Mannakee to be transferred, which resulted in Princess Diana becoming extremely upset and throwing her shoes at him. When Prince Charles asked Peters why she was upset, he tried to avoid the subject by saying that Mannakee had to leave.

“I think at that point, the penny may have dropped as to what was happening. [Charles] never said another word, and turned and left," the New York post quoted him as saying.

Peters asserts that Prince Charles did not cheat on Princess Diana until after he knew that she had strayed, at which point he resumed his affair with his now-wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. Peters emphasises that his statements represent his opinions and should not be interpreted as facts.

In 1995, Diana made a confession that sent shockwaves through the Royal Family, revealing her extramarital affair with James Hewitt, her riding instructor, which had endured for a period of five years. Although Hewitt remains the most notorious of her affair, there are rumours about other relationships outside of her troubled union with Charles.