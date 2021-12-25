Export of engg goods to China rises twofold

After hitting the $9 billion mark four months in a row, engineering exports declined in November to $7.7 billion. “The slowdown seems to be indicating the distress exporters are facing given the volatility in global demand and the uncertainty around the pandemic which has been triggered by the new variant Omicron. Experts have predicted that while global trade growth is remarkable it is not even in all the countries," EEPC India chairman Mahesh Desai said.