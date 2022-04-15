Exporters receive payment dues in euros from Russia

“There are smaller Russian banks that are not on the sanctions list. So some of the dues are coming via these banks, but there is a lot of uncertainty on this front," said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association. He added that consignments to Russia remain stuck due to the unavailability of shipping lines. “Shipping giant Maersk, for instance, has said they will halt cargo bookings to and from Russia, and this has slowed shipments on the route," he added.