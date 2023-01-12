The CRS cut-off score in the latest Express Entry draw was 507, which is significantly high compared to 491 in November.CRS scores rise sharply even as Canada issue record 5,500 invites in year's 1st draw
Canada on Wednesday held its first Express Entry draw of the year, also the first one since November 23. In this round, as many as 5,500 ITAs were issued by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the CRS cut-off score was 507, which is significantly high compared to 491 in November.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canada on Wednesday held its first Express Entry draw of the year, also the first one since November 23. In this round, as many as 5,500 ITAs were issued by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the CRS cut-off score was 507, which is significantly high compared to 491 in November.
In comparison to last year's draws, this marked a significant rise in the number of invitations. There were 750 additional invitations over the November 23 draw, when a total of 4,750 candidates received the invitations.
In comparison to last year's draws, this marked a significant rise in the number of invitations. There were 750 additional invitations over the November 23 draw, when a total of 4,750 candidates received the invitations.
In this round, the ITAs were issued from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In this round, the ITAs were issued from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Express Entry 2023: More changes this year
Express Entry 2023: More changes this year
In the coming months, the Express Entry draw is likely to see some major changes and a few of them were already introduced in the second half of 2022.
In the coming months, the Express Entry draw is likely to see some major changes and a few of them were already introduced in the second half of 2022.
In November 2023, IRCC implemented NOC 2021, an updated take on NOC 2016. The National Occupation Classification (NOC) system determines a candidate’s profession and skill level in the Express Entry pool.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In November 2023, IRCC implemented NOC 2021, an updated take on NOC 2016. The National Occupation Classification (NOC) system determines a candidate’s profession and skill level in the Express Entry pool.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IRCC moved from categorizing skills as 0-D level to a system based on training, education, experience and responsibilities (TEER). The new TEER system has revised NOC 2016’s skill levels 0-E and created an equivalent five TEERS. Under NOC 2021, 16 new occupations are now eligible to apply for economic immigration programs managed by Express Entry, such as the FSWP or CEC, as per a report in CIC.
IRCC moved from categorizing skills as 0-D level to a system based on training, education, experience and responsibilities (TEER). The new TEER system has revised NOC 2016’s skill levels 0-E and created an equivalent five TEERS. Under NOC 2021, 16 new occupations are now eligible to apply for economic immigration programs managed by Express Entry, such as the FSWP or CEC, as per a report in CIC.
Candidates who have a profile already submitted to the IRCC Express Entry pool were invited to switch their NOCs to the new NOC 2021 independently. The update must be done for each position (job) included in their IRCC profile. Failure to do so will disqualify candidates from receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA), the report also says
Candidates who have a profile already submitted to the IRCC Express Entry pool were invited to switch their NOCs to the new NOC 2021 independently. The update must be done for each position (job) included in their IRCC profile. Failure to do so will disqualify candidates from receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA), the report also says