Ex-Professor Dr Ruth Gottesman donates $1 billion to Albert Einstein College for free tuition
Former professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Ruth Gottesman, donates $1 billion, the largest gift ever to a US school, to cover tuition for all students. The donation is from her late husband's fortune, aiming to attract diverse medical students.
Dr Ruth Gottesman, a former professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine is donating $1 billion to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the United States, to pay the tuition of all of its students, the institution said on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message