External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to begin Russia visit tomorrow. Know details
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will begin his five-day visit to Russia on 25 December, focusing on economic engagement and bilateral, multilateral, and international issues.
The five-day visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Russia will begin on Monday, 25 December. His visit to Russia will take place as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message