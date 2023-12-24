The five-day visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Russia will begin on Monday, 25 December. His visit to Russia will take place as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, EAM will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement. h

"The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He is also scheduled to meet his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral, and international issues.

" Focusing on the strong people-to-people and cultural ties between our two countries, the external affairs minister's program will include engagements in Moscow and in St. Petersburg," the MEA said.

The two sides are likely to discuss different aspects of bilateral relations with special emphasis on areas of trade, energy, defence, and connectivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second time when the annual India-Russia leaders' summit will not take place. The annual summit, joined by the prime minister of India and the Russian president, is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two sides. The summit has been taking place between the two nations for more than ten years.

Till now, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021. Amid isolation from the West of Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, India and Russia continue to hold strong relations with each other.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India has maintained its stance that the crisis must be solved through diplomacy and dialogue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the pressure from the US, India continued to import crude oil from Russia. Consequentially, the import of Russian crude oil increased significantly in the past two years.

