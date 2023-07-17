Extreme weather alert: Heatwaves and torrential rains grip Europe, US, Asia. 10 updates1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Scorching heatwaves grip Japan, Europe, and the US, fueling wildfires and posing severe threats. Italy braces for an unprecedented heatwave, while Japan and the US face record-breaking temperatures. Asia battles torrential rains and deadly floods.
Scorching heatwaves have taken hold of three continents, manifesting the alarming consequences of global warming. Asia, Europe, and the United States are grappling with record-breaking temperatures, fueling wildfires and posing a severe threat to the affected regions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×