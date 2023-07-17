Scorching heatwaves have taken hold of three continents, manifesting the alarming consequences of global warming . Asia, Europe, and the United States are grappling with record-breaking temperatures, fueling wildfires and posing a severe threat to the affected regions.

Extreme heatwave

In Europe, Italy is bracing itself for an unprecedented heatwave, described as one of the most intense in history. The health ministry has issued a red alert for 16 cities, including Rome, Bologna, and Florence, as temperatures are expected to soar. Rome is likely to reach 40°C by Monday and 42-43°C on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record set in 2007.

Sicily and Sardinia could experience scorching temperatures of up to 48°C, potentially the highest ever recorded in Europe.

This extreme weather has prompted the closure of iconic sites, such as the Acropolis in Athens, while Romania and Spain are also set to face blistering heat.

Japan issued heatstroke alerts to millions of residents across multiple prefectures, as near-record high temperatures ravaged vast areas, accompanied by torrential rains in other regions. The National Meteorological Agency warned of life-threatening heatwaves, with the potential to surpass the country's previous record of 41.1°C (106°F) recorded in Kumagaya city in 2018.

Meanwhile, in the southern and western states of the United States, a widespread and oppressive heatwave affected over 80 million people. Excessive heat warnings and advisories were issued as temperatures soared. California's Death Valley, renowned for its extreme heat, was expected to reach new peaks, potentially exceeding 54°C (129°F). The region was also battling multiple wildfires, including a significant blaze in Riverside County that forced evacuations after scorching over 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares).

China on Sunday issued several temperature alerts, warning of 40-45C in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39C in southern Guangxi region.

Killer rains

Despite the heat, parts of Asia have also been battered by torrential rain. Asia has been hit by extreme weather conditions, with South Korea facing heavy rains causing floods and landslides, resulting in 37 deaths and nine people missing.

Northern Japan also experienced deadly floods, claiming the life of a man in a submerged vehicle.

In northern India, relentless monsoon rains have killed at least 90 individuals, exacerbating the region's already scorching heat.

