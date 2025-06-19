‘Extremely dangerous step’: Russia warns US against taking military action in Israel-Iran war

Israel-Iran conflict: The Russian foreign ministry warned on Thursday that it will be ‘dangerous’ if the United States takes a military action against Iran amid speculations of Washington mulling to enter the conflict alongside Israel.

“We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The Russian foreign ministry further urged Israel to immediately halt air attacks on the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran where Russian specialists work.

Bushehr, Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, uses Russian fuel that Russia then takes back when it is spent in order to reduce nuclear proliferation risk.

Along with the UAE on Wednesday, Russia had called for an an immediate cessation of the Israel and Iran conflict as well as a diplomatic and political efforts to resolve Tehran's nuclear issue.

“The imperative of an early cessation of hostilities and intensification of political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of resolving controversial issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme was emphasised,” the Kremlin said in a statement after President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.