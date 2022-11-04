Extremely messed up: Elon Musk throws another bombshell amid Twitter layoff controversy2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, Musk claimed
Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday defended massive lay-offs in the company said the business experienced a “massive drop" in revenue as many advertisers withdrew and also alleged that activists are ‘trying to destroy free speech in America.’