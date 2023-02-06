‘Extremely tough’: Elon Musk on past 3 months as Twitter CEO, says had to save from bankruptcy
Elon Musk also added that the microblogging site continues to have challenges.
Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recalled his past three months as Twitter CEO. The billionaire said that it has been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his duties in Tesla and SpaceX.
