Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story
The witnesses Republicans subpoenaed to testify were Roth, Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's former chief legal officer and James Baker, the company's former deputy general counsel.
Former Twitter executives conceded Wednesday that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election, but adamantly denied Republican assertions that they were pressured by Democrats and law enforcement to suppress the story.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×