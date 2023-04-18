Ernst & Young (EY) has revealed that it will cut 5% of its workforce from the US arm, which will affect around 3,000 employees. The decision comes after the company dropped plans to separate its audit and consulting divisions due to objections from the US executive committee. The layoffs are reportedly due to economic conditions, strong employee retention rates, and overcapacity in certain parts of the company. The consulting business will bear the brunt of the cuts.

