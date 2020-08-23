Eye on Indian-American votes, Trump releases video of his rallies with Modi

NEW DELHI: Indian Americans, numbering about two million, seem to have emerged as a key constituency for both Republicans and the Democrats with US president Donald’s Trump’s campaign releasing its first video commercial featuring clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and Trump’s address in Ahmedabad.

The wooing of the Indian Americans, who have traditionally been seen as more pro-Democrat than Republican, seems to have gathered steam -- especially after Joe Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic party nominee, to take on Trump in the November polls, named California Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president. Harris’ mother was Indian while her father was Jamaican. The Indian American community is seen as well-educated and in professions like medicine, education, innovation and IT.

Interestingly, both Biden and Harris extended greetings to the Indian American community on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday.

Releasing the Trump video commercial, Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee in a Twitter post said: “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian-Americans!"

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr, who is leading the campaign and seen as connected with the Indian-American community, also retweeted it with the commercial going viral on Twitter, a PTI report said.

Titled "Four More Years" the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the prime minister's visit to the US in September last year. The two leaders had addressed the gathering of Indian-Americans and Indian expatriates numbering more than 50,000 at the event titled “Howdy Modi!" The crowd of more than 50,000 was billed as the largest gathering attracted by a foreign leader in the US with the exception of the Pope.

Amidst cheering of thousands of his supporters in the US, Modi is seen in the commercial at the Houston rally as saying that Trump "needs no introduction" and that "his name comes up in almost every conversation."

He is the president of the United States of America "Mr Donald Trump", the prime minister says at the start of the video, that has been conceptualised by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

After Modi introduces Trump to "my family," – with cheering crowds in the background -- the commercial switches to the rally in Ahmedabad in February this year with clips from Trump''s address at the Motera Stadium with some 100,000 people in attendance.

"America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," Trump says in the commercial in which he praises the contribution of four million Indian-Americans – also against the backdrop of a cheering crowd.

"They are truly spectacular people," the president says in the clip showcasing his India visit where he was accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior members of his administration.

The commercial comes following a research by Mason in battleground states according to which the Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for the Democrats, are switching over to the Republican party in significant numbers because the friendship that Trump has with Modi and the latter’s high popularity among a large section of the community, of which 2.5 million are eligible to vote, the PTI report said.

In the battleground States, the Indian Americans number 1.3 million according to a recent statement made by the Indian Americans in the Democratic Party.

Given that Trump is seen trailing Biden in the opinion polls, the Indian-American vote in battleground states – like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio -- is seen as key for the incumbent to clinch a win in the November polls, according to news reports. The Trump campaign has also created separate groups to target the Indian-Americans and Sikhs votes, the PTI report added.

