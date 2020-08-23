Eye on Indian-American votes, Trump releases video of his rallies with Modi

Titled "Four More Years" the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the prime minister's visit to the US in September last year. The two leaders had addressed the gathering of Indian-Americans and Indian expatriates numbering more than 50,000 at the event titled “Howdy Modi!" The crowd of more than 50,000 was billed as the largest gathering attracted by a foreign leader in the US with the exception of the Pope.