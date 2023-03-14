Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia4 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Under the deal, the United States intends to sell Australia three U.S. Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, which are built by General Dynamics.
The United States, Australia and Britain on Monday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the early 2030s to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.
