‘Fxxx you Elon Musk’ Brazil’s first lady Rosangela da Silva curses at billionaire as country prepares to host G20 Summit

Brazil's first lady, Rosangela da Silva, criticized Elon Musk during a summit, emphasizing the need to regulate social media and address fake news. Tensions between Lula's camp and Musk have escalated, especially after the Supreme Court blocked access to X earlier this year.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Brazil's first Lady Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva during the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty festival ahead of the G20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 16, 2024.
Brazil’s first Lady Rosangela ’Janja’ da Silva during the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty festival ahead of the G20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 16, 2024. (Reuters / Ricardo Moraes)

Brazil's first lady Rosangela ‘Janja’ da Silva, wife of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was heard cursing tech billionaire Elon Musk as the country is preparing to host the Group of 20 leaders (G20) summit, Bloomberg reported.

While speaking about the importance of regulating social media networks and tackling fake news at an event in Rio de Janeiro on November 16, the first lady said “F--- you, Elon Musk” as a jab at the billionaire.

Brazil vs Musk

Musk owns X (formerly known as Twitter) and was locked in a very ugly public and legal showdown with the Brazilian government over directions to ban a few “Nazi” accounts based in the country.

Janja, as she is commonly known, last year threatened to sue the social media platform after an apparent hack of her account. She also accused Musk of failing to adequately respond.

Musk has responded on X to a video of Janja cursing him, saying “they will lose the next election.”

Brazil Elections 2026

Brazil’s next presidential contest is in 2026. Notably leftist Lula had a razor-thin victory over far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro in 2022.

A spokesperson for Lula declined to comment to Bloomberg's queries. After Janja spoke at the event, however, Lula said that “we don’t have to offend or curse anyone.”

A spokesperson for Janja did not immediately respond to a request for comment, it added.

G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro

The Rio G20 summit begins on November 18 (Monday) with the first of several high-level gatherings that will showcase Brazil's ambition to take a prominent role on everything from climate change to the war in Ukraine, according to an AFP report.

On the agenda is the annual UN climate talks next year which will take place in the Amazon.

The G20 summit will be a diplomatic test for veteran Lula who has boosted Brazil's global standing since returning to power but also drawn fire for some of his positions and decisions.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and AFP)

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
