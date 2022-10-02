F1: Heavy rain delays start of Singapore Grand Prix

F1: Heavy rain delays start of Singapore Grand Prix2 min read . 06:36 PM IST
The race, originally set to start at 2000 local time (1200GMT), will now begin at 2105 local time (1305GMT) with the cars scheduled to set off on their formation lap.
The race, originally set to start at 2000 local time (1200GMT), will now begin at 2105 local time (1305GMT) with the cars scheduled to set off on their formation lap.
The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix will start a little more than an hour late due to a delay forced by a tropical downpour on Sunday, according to the news agency Reuters.
The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix will start a little more than an hour late due to a delay forced by a tropical downpour on Sunday, according to the news agency Reuters.
The race, originally set to start at 2000 local time (1200GMT), will now begin at 2105 local time (1305GMT) with the cars scheduled to set off on their formation lap.
The race, originally set to start at 2000 local time (1200GMT), will now begin at 2105 local time (1305GMT) with the cars scheduled to set off on their formation lap.
Organizers announced after the rain cleared that the formation lap would take place at 9:05pm to give marshals time to clear large pools of standing water from the track, as pe AFP reports.
Organizers announced after the rain cleared that the formation lap would take place at 9:05pm to give marshals time to clear large pools of standing water from the track, as pe AFP reports.
They also said that there was a 20 percent risk of further rain during the race, which will be 61 laps or last two hours, whichever is the shorter.
They also said that there was a 20 percent risk of further rain during the race, which will be 61 laps or last two hours, whichever is the shorter.
In an official statement, an FIA spokesperson said, “The Pit Lane Open and whole Start Procedure has been delayed due to the weather conditions. Procedures are already underway trackside to clear standing water."
In an official statement, an FIA spokesperson said, “The Pit Lane Open and whole Start Procedure has been delayed due to the weather conditions. Procedures are already underway trackside to clear standing water."
The agency reported that Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Ferrari. Championship leader Max Verstappen will start eighth, denting his hopes of wrapping up a second successive title with five races to spare.
The agency reported that Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Ferrari. Championship leader Max Verstappen will start eighth, denting his hopes of wrapping up a second successive title with five races to spare.
Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday after a furious Max Verstappen was forced to abandon his fastest lap for fear of running out of fuel, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday after a furious Max Verstappen was forced to abandon his fastest lap for fear of running out of fuel, according to Reuters.
The Monegasque lapped the five-km Marina Bay track under the floodlights in one minute 49.412 seconds but was set to be usurped by his Red Bull rival.
The Monegasque lapped the five-km Marina Bay track under the floodlights in one minute 49.412 seconds but was set to be usurped by his Red Bull rival.
Verstappen was lighting up the timing screens behind Leclerc and, having traded fastest laps with the Ferrari driver and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton during the final phase of qualifying, had saved his best for last on a drying track.
Verstappen was lighting up the timing screens behind Leclerc and, having traded fastest laps with the Ferrari driver and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton during the final phase of qualifying, had saved his best for last on a drying track.
But the Dutchman was forced to settle for eighth on the grid after Red Bull ordered him to abort his pole shot in a major blow to his hopes of wrapping up a second successive title on Sunday with five races to spare.
But the Dutchman was forced to settle for eighth on the grid after Red Bull ordered him to abort his pole shot in a major blow to his hopes of wrapping up a second successive title on Sunday with five races to spare.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)