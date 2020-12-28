Subscribe
Home >News >World >FAA chief helped Delta retaliate against pilot, administrative judge rules
Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson

FAA chief helped Delta retaliate against pilot, administrative judge rules

5 min read . 05:14 PM IST Andy Pasztor , The Wall Street Journal

Carrier used a psychological evaluation to ground, intimidate pilot, Labor Department decision says

A Labor Department ruling determined that before becoming head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson participated in efforts by Delta Air Lines Inc. management to wrongly use a psychiatric evaluation to retaliate against a pilot who raised safety concerns.

The lengthy decision by a department administrative law judge concluded that Mr. Dickson, as Delta’s senior vice president of flight operations, knew about and approved punitive moves against veteran co-pilot Karlene Petitt, who was deemed unfit to fly in December 2016 after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The diagnosis eventually was reversed and she resumed flying.

