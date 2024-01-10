 FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts: Report | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 09 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 1.21%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,064.90 1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 625.40 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 799.50 1.32%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 979.30 -0.27%
Business News/ News / World/  FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts: Report
Back Back

FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts: Report

 Livemint

Boeing CEO takes responsibility for near-catastrophic incident, promises transparency. Boeing ordered to change inspection guidelines for 737 Max 9 after part blows out during flight.

Boeing 737 MAX. (Reuters)Premium
Boeing 737 MAX. (Reuters)

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun took responsibility on Tuesday for a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines incident last week, vowing "complete transparency" as the aviation giant tries to pivot from its latest crisis, AFP reported. 

Speaking to employees at a safety meeting called after Friday's emergency landing, Calhoun said, “We're going to approach this (by) number one acknowledging our mistake."

The attempt to get the 737 Max 9 back in the air was delayed on Tuesday when federal regulators ordered Boeing to change its guidelines for how airlines should inspect the aircraft. This was due to a part in one of the planes blowing out during a flight late last week.

“Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing, the F.A.A. will conduct a thorough review. The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service," the agency said in an official statement as quoted by The New York Times. 

US regulators have grounded 171 737 MAX 9 planes with the same configuration as the Alaska Airlines jet.

The affected panel, a door plug, is used to fill an unneeded emergency exit in planes. NTSB investigators suggested Monday night that the part was not affixed adequately.

 

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Jan 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App