Business News/ News / World/  FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts: Report

FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts: Report

Livemint

Boeing CEO takes responsibility for near-catastrophic incident, promises transparency. Boeing ordered to change inspection guidelines for 737 Max 9 after part blows out during flight.

Boeing 737 MAX. (Reuters)

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun took responsibility on Tuesday for a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines incident last week, vowing "complete transparency" as the aviation giant tries to pivot from its latest crisis, AFP reported.

Speaking to employees at a safety meeting called after Friday's emergency landing, Calhoun said, “We're going to approach this (by) number one acknowledging our mistake."

The attempt to get the 737 Max 9 back in the air was delayed on Tuesday when federal regulators ordered Boeing to change its guidelines for how airlines should inspect the aircraft. This was due to a part in one of the planes blowing out during a flight late last week.

“Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing, the F.A.A. will conduct a thorough review. The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service," the agency said in an official statement as quoted by The New York Times.

US regulators have grounded 171 737 MAX 9 planes with the same configuration as the Alaska Airlines jet.

The affected panel, a door plug, is used to fill an unneeded emergency exit in planes. NTSB investigators suggested Monday night that the part was not affixed adequately.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

