'Fabricated story by American media,' Iran denies meeting between envoy and Elon Musk

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied reports of a meeting between Tehran's UN envoy and Elon Musk, calling it a fabrication. 

Reuters
Published17 Nov 2024, 08:34 AM IST
A picture taken at a news stand in Tehran on November 16, 2024 shows copies of Iran's Donyaye Eqtesad (C-R), Ham Mihan (top-L) and other daily newspaper with the main front-page headline highlighting the New York Times' report on a meeting between Tehran's ambassador to the United Nations and tech billionaire Elon Musk earlier this week. The New York Times reported on November 14 that Musk, who is a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, met earlier this week with Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani. (Photo by AFP)
A picture taken at a news stand in Tehran on November 16, 2024 shows copies of Iran’s Donyaye Eqtesad (C-R), Ham Mihan (top-L) and other daily newspaper with the main front-page headline highlighting the New York Times’ report on a meeting between Tehran’s ambassador to the United Nations and tech billionaire Elon Musk earlier this week. The New York Times reported on November 14 that Musk, who is a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, met earlier this week with Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday strongly denied a reported meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, in an interview with state TV.

Araqchi also warned that Iran was "prepared for confrontation or cooperation" in its dispute with the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA and Western countries within the body over its nuclear programme.

"This (reported meeting) was a fabricated story by American media, and the motives behind this can also be speculated," Araqchi said, reiterating an earlier denial by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Also Read: ‘No plans to assassinate Donald Trump’: Iran pens message to US govt amid increasing tensions

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Musk, who is an adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday.

"In my opinion, the American media’s fabrication about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran’s representative is a form of testing the waters to see if the ground for such move exists," Araqchi said.

"We are still waiting for the new U.S. administration to clarify its policies, and based on that, we will adjust our own policies. Right now, it is neither the time for such meetings nor is it appropriate," Araqchi said.

Also Read: Iran-Israel conflict pain in the neck for stock market investors, but there’s a way out

"There was no permission from the leadership for such a meeting," Araqchi said, referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state.

Relations between Tehran and the IAEA have soured over several long-standing issues, including Iran barring the agency's uranium-enrichment experts from the country and its failure to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Also Read: Israel destroys Iran’s nuclear weapons research facility: Report

"Our nuclear path in the coming year will be sensitive and complex, and we are prepared for confrontation or cooperation," Araqchi said.

He said that the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Trump exited in 2018 in his first term, no longer holds the same value for Iran.

"If negotiations begin, the nuclear pact may serve as a reference, but it no longer has its previous significance. We must reach a feasible agreement," Araqchi said.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 08:34 AM IST
World'Fabricated story by American media,' Iran denies meeting between envoy and Elon Musk

