Face masks, social distancing of 1 metre can lower chances of covid-19 spread

Face masks, eye protection and physical distancing of one meter can effectively lower chances of the coronavirus spread among individuals, said a study funded by World Health Organization (WHO) published in the Lancet journal.

Scientists conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to investigate the effects of physical distance, face masks and eye protection on virus transmission in health-care and non-healthcare such as community settings.

According to the apex global public health agency, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes covid-19 and is spread from person to-person through close contact.

“Transmission of viruses was lower with physical distancing of 1 m or more, compared with a distance of less than 1 m; protection was increased as distance was lengthened," the study said.

The study concluded that from a policy and public health perspective, at least one metre physical distancing seem to be strongly associated with a large protective effect, and distances of two metres can be more effective.

While the WHO recently issued guidelines for usage of masks, the Lancet study found them effective in preventing the virus transmission.

“Face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection with stronger associations with N95 or similar respirators compared with disposable surgical masks or similar such as reusable 12–16-layer cotton masks," the study said, adding that eye protection also was associated with less infection.

For the report, researchers identified 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents, with no randomised controlled trials and 44 relevant comparative studies in health-care and non-health-care settings having 25,697 patients. The scientists searched the data sources from inception to 3 May, 2020, with no restriction of language.

The scientists obtained data for SARS-CoV-2 and the beta-coronaviruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome from 21 standard WHO-specific and covid-19-specific sources.





