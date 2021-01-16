OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration (REUTERS)

Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 05:28 AM IST Bloomberg

The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.

Facebook will block the creation of new events happening close to the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and any state capitol buildings through Joe Biden’s inauguration, the company said in a blog post.

The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The biggest wholesale poultry market reopens after it was closed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of bird flu, at Ghazipur in New Delhi.

Centre effectively controlling bird flu, says properly cooked poultry safe for consumption

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
The Department of Justice said Pathan's scams disproportionately targeted elderly victims, many of whom suffered substantial financial hardship

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth $8 million

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Tezpur: A health official shows a Covishield vaccine dose, after a consignment of the vaccine arrived from Serum Institute of India, in Tezpur, Friday,

One of world’s biggest vaccine campaigns starts in India

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications manager, also made the announcement on Twitter.

The company said earlier this week it was removing content with the phrase “stop the steal" across its platforms.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout