Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols

Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols1 min read . 05:28 AM IST
The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
Facebook will block the creation of new events happening close to the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and any state capitol buildings through Joe Biden’s inauguration, the company said in a blog post.
Facebook will block the creation of new events happening close to the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and any state capitol buildings through Joe Biden’s inauguration, the company said in a blog post.
The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications manager, also made the announcement on Twitter.
The company said earlier this week it was removing content with the phrase “stop the steal" across its platforms.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.