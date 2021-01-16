Subscribe
Home >News >World >Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols
Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols

1 min read . 05:28 AM IST Bloomberg

The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.

Facebook will block the creation of new events happening close to the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and any state capitol buildings through Joe Biden’s inauguration, the company said in a blog post.

The social media giant will also restrict some features for U.S. users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.

Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications manager, also made the announcement on Twitter.

The company said earlier this week it was removing content with the phrase “stop the steal" across its platforms.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

