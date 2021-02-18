OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Facebook blocks news from Australia, dozens of public information pages wiped
An Australian Broadcasting Corporation page on Facebook is displayed without posts in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)
An Australian Broadcasting Corporation page on Facebook is displayed without posts in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

Facebook blocks news from Australia, dozens of public information pages wiped

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 06:30 AM IST Reuters

The move was swiftly criticised by several local media outlets and lawmakers

Australians woke to empty news feeds in their Facebook Inc accounts on Thursday after the social media giant blocked all local media content in a surprise and dramatic escalation of a dispute with the government over paying for content.

The move was swiftly criticised by several local media outlets and lawmakers, many of whom pointed out that official health department pages and government meteorology pages had also been scrubbed - during the coronavirus pandemic and at the height of Australia's summer bushfire season.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws

Farmers' protest updates: 4-hour nationwide Rail Roko today, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha calls for peaceful demonstration

3 min read . 06:56 AM IST
The pact will come into force on 1 March, an official statement said.

India-Mauritius trade pact gets nod

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST
File photo: A passenger gives his sample for COVID-19 testing, at a kiosk of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, after he arrived from United Kingdom,

As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers

2 min read . 06:31 AM IST
AFP

Govt issues new guidelines to contain mutant strain

1 min read . 06:26 AM IST

"So Facebook can instantly block @abcperth, @6PR, @BOM_au, @BOM_WA, AND @dfes_wa in the middle of the #bushfire season, but they can't take down murderous gun crime videos? Incredible. Unbelievable. Unacceptable. The arrogance," wrote Madeleine King, a federal opposition member of parliament from Western Australia, in a tweet.

Lisa Davies, editor of daily The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, owned by Nine Entertainment Co Ltd, tweeted: "Well, that's a tantrum. Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity for misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories to abound on its platform."

The Facebook pages of Nine, News Corp, and the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corp, which acts as a central information source during natural disasters, were blank.

The Facebook pages of the Queensland and South Australia state health departments, where a quarter of the country's 25 million population are directed for reliable information about COVID-19, were similarly blank.

The Bureau of Meteorology, an official source for advice about bushfire danger, flooding and other natural disasters, was also scrubbed.

Facebook's drastic move comes ahead of the likely imposition of an Australia law that would require Big Tech firms, including Google, to reach commercial deals with Australian news outlets to use their content, or be subjected to forced arbitration.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Facebook said in its statement that the law "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship between itself and publishers.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, had previously threatened to pull out of Australia because of the looming law, but has in recent days signed deals with several media outlets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout