NEW DELHI: Facebook chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has indicated that he’s against rival platform Twitter’s move to fact-check tweets by US President Donald Trump.

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," Zuckerberg said in an interview with American Fox News. “Private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that," he added.

Zuckerberg’s comment was about Twitter tagging two of Trump’s tweets with a warning label, which claimed that mail-in voting would lead to “rigged election" in November. Twitter’s warning labels directed users to fact checking articles about mail-in voting. Right wing media in the US and supporters of Trump have also condemned this move by Twitter, many through Facebook groups.

Trump had posted a series of tweets on the micro-blogging platform against Twitter’s move. "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen," Trump said in a tweet.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, has also responded to the statement by saying he himself is ultimately responsible for any actions of the company. “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make," Dorsey tweeted.

“This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth’. Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions," he added.

Fact checking posts on social platforms is a common practice nowadays, followed by both Facebook and Twitter. The companies have tie-ups with fact checking organisations worldwide, who are instrumental in putting warning labels on tweets, posts etc. which could be factually incorrect.

Zuckerberg’s statement seems to suggest that Facebook would treat statements from a politician or public figure differently, than regular users. The company has been under fire for how it deals with such individuals, and how it deals with political ads that could be of a misleading nature on the platform.

