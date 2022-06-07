Facebook has probably peaked. What can Mark Zuckerberg do now?

But Meta’s biggest weakness has been plain to see. It has tried for years to build a consumer internet service with the same allure as Facebook or Instagram, and each one – from Facebook Watch to TikTok-rival Reels — has fizzled out or struggled to make money. The company’s cryptocurrency Diem recently folded, despite being announced with great fanfare more than two years ago. That business in particular could have pulled Meta back towards its arguably healthier, early days, when it derived roughly 15% of revenue from payments made via games like Zynga’s Farmville.