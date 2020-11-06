Facebook imposes limits on election content, bans ‘Stop the Steal’ group

Facebook Inc. is tightening its grip on speech across its platforms, invoking some of the emergency measures that executives previously described as their “break glass" options to respond to postelection unrest.

The company announced late on Thursday temporary measures to limit the spread of false and possibly dangerous content, hours after it took down a fast-growing group called “Stop the Steal" that was organizing protests of vote counts around the country.

The new measures are the most-aggressive steps yet by the social-media company to police the debate over the election results, and will alter the platform in ways both noticeable and unseen for users.

One new feature will be to require users seeking to share election-related material to click through a notice encouraging them to visit Facebook’s voting- information center, a form of “friction" that serves as a brake on the spread of problematic posts. But what is likely a bigger change will occur behind the scenes as the company adjusts the algorithms that classify and rank content.

Facebook will restrict the spread of live video on its platforms and reduce the likelihood that users will see content that its algorithms classify as potential misinformation. The steps are similar to emergency measures that the company has put in place in what it calls “at-risk countries" such as Myanmar, Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Facebook was developing the measures as part of its planning for worst-case scenarios related to the U.S. election.

“While many of these claims have low engagement on our platform, we are taking additional temporary steps, which we’ve previously discussed, to keep this content from reaching more people," the company said in a statement. “These include demotions for content on Facebook and Instagram that our systems predict may be misinformation, including debunked claims about voting. We are also limiting the distribution of Live videos that may relate to the election on Facebook."

Facebook’s moves Thursday are an effective acknowledgment that the platform was getting out of control, said Renée DiResta of Stanford University’s Internet Observatory.

“This is indicative that we’ve moved into a space many of us predicted, a free-for-all in which wild allegations are being thrown around that the election is being stolen" by former Vice President Joe Biden, she said, adding that much of the misinformation about vote counting was coming from prominent public figures with massive followings.

These circumstances have forced Facebook to balance its desire to accommodate free speech around a political event with the risk of potential harm that could arise from allegations that the election has been stolen, she said, which has already led to angry confrontations outside vote-counting centers.

Facebook’s moves were seized on by many Republicans as further evidence that the company censors conservative speech.

The “Stop the Steal" group, which grew to more than 361,000 members within 24 hours, was devoted to protesting the administration of the election, which the organizers allege has been marred by widespread ballot fraud. While President Trump has repeatedly made the same claim, news organizations and fact-checking groups have found no support for the allegation to date. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency tweeted earlier Thursday about the robust safeguards in place to ensure a fair and accurate election.

Facebook’s decision to remove the group was “in line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension," a spokesman said. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group."

A pro-Trump organization called Women for America First had created and operated the Facebook group, according to its home page before it was deactivated.

“It is absolutely beyond the pale that Facebook would selectively choose to shut down our group," said Kylie Jane Kremer, head of Women for America First, adding that Facebook is “selectively enforcing their new rules to silence conservatives."

In addition to Ms. Kremer and others, two top organizers of the “Stop the Steal" group, Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, are listed on Facebook as executives of a conservative media site called America First Projects.

Mr. Stockton said that the Facebook group was populated with “common political hyperbole" and that he didn’t see any calls to violence. He said the actions from Facebook threaten to “marginalize and radicalize already strained people in a way that causes real damage."

Ms. Lawrence’s Facebook profile says she previously worked as communications director for We Build the Wall Inc., a charity that U.S. prosecutors alleged in August was part of a scheme to siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors, leading to multiple arrests. She didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A Twitter Inc. spokesman said the short-messaging company has been monitoring the hashtag #StopTheSteal and related tweets since Tuesday morning and has taken action on some messages that violate its rules against interfering in elections.

Shutting down “Stop the Steal" was heavily discussed inside Facebook before its action Thursday, according to people familiar with the discussions. One person familiar with the internal debates said they were elevated to “the highest levels of the company."

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said that concern regarding election-related violence justifies a tighter rein on speech than the company prefers but that he imposes restrictions reluctantly.

“In times of social turmoil, our impulse is often to pull back on free expression," Mr. Zuckerberg said in a speech last year. “I believe in giving people a voice because, at the end of the day, I believe in people."

The “Stop the Steal" group was used at least in part to organize protests against the handling of vote counting in various parts of the country. The group used Facebook’s events function to list details of at least 14 demonstrations, including one for downtown Raleigh, N.C., on Friday. Many of the events used the word peaceful in their descriptions.

One demonstration, called “Stop The Steal, Harrisburg, PA" occurred shortly before the group was removed. According to pictures and live videos posted on Twitter and Facebook, the protest consisted of a small crowd—including some children—gathered in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol making speeches and holding “Stop the Steal" signs.

—Emily Glazer and Georgia Wells contributed to this article.

