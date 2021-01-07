Facebook bans Trump account indefinitely for ‘inciting violence’

Facebook on Thursday slapped an indefinite ban on US President Donald Trump ’s account, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said, after criticism the company wasn’t doing enough to rein him in.

However, Twitter, Trump’s favoured broadcast media, banned his handle for 12 hours.

Facebook earlier on Thursday suspended Trump’s account for 24 hours, accusing him of using the platform for inciting violence after thousands of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a bid to overturn Trump’s loss in the US presidential election. The ban, which applies to Trump’s account on both Facebook and Instagram, will be active at least till he leaves the White House.

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. Facebook has also changed its advise for posts that may be fake, to read, “Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election." Twitter and Snapchat suspended Trump’s accounts for 12 hours, but “further violation of Twitter rules" would lead to a permanent suspension, Twitter said.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter said.

Social media platforms have been slow to take action against accounts of all politicians, let alone against a US President. But Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts have often been scrutinized by experts and he has been accused of inciting violence. Twitter proactively started labelling posts by Trump before the US elections last year, while Facebook faced heat from users, employees and critics when it refused to take down contentious posts by Trump.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via