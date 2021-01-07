Facebook bans Trump account indefinitely for ‘inciting violence’

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. Facebook has also changed its advise for posts that may be fake, to read, “Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election." Twitter and Snapchat suspended Trump’s accounts for 12 hours, but “further violation of Twitter rules" would lead to a permanent suspension, Twitter said.