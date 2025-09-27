Facebook, Instagram to introduce ad-free subscriptions in the UK — Here's how much it will cost

Meta plans to introduce paid subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram in the UK for users who do not want to see advertisements. With the latest rollout, users will have the option to continue using Facebook and Instagram for free with personalised ads, or to subscribe to stop them seeing advertisements.

“Over the coming weeks, in response to recent UK regulatory guidance and following extensive engagement with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), we will introduce Subscription for no ads in the UK,” Meta said in a release on Friday, September 26.

Why has Meta launched this feature? The company has decided to introduce subscription plans following recent guidance from the ICO. This provides individuals in the UK with a choice regarding the use of their data for personalised advertising while maintaining the free access and benefits that ad-supported internet offers to users, businesses, and platforms, Meta said.

How much will users pay for the subscription? Meta has priced the ad-free subscription at £2.99/month on the web and £3.99/month on iOS and Android for the first Meta account. The cost for iOS and Android devices is higher as it includes fees imposed by Apple and Google through their purchase policies, the company said.

Additionally, a fee of £2 per month on the web or £3 per month on iOS and Android will automatically be charged for each extra account listed in a user’s Account Centre.

What will change for UK users now? Meta will send notifications to UK users over 18 that they can opt to subscribe to Facebook and Instagram if they do not want to see advertisements. The notifications will be dismissible initially, which will give current users time to consider their choices before making a final decision, the company said.

No matter where the plan is purchased, choosing to subscribe to no ads will affect all Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to the Meta Accounts Centre that you have added.

Through this subscription, Meta will not use personalised data to show advertisements.

“Our social media services are personalised, but when someone subscribes, their personal data will not be used to show them ads,” Meta said.

What if a user does not subscribe? Users who do not opt for a subscription will continue to see advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. They will still be able to use all of the tools and settings, including Ad Preferences, which offers a range of controls that enable people to influence the ads they see and the data used to inform these ads, such as Activity Information from Ad Partners, Meta said. The platform also includes options such as “Why am I seeing this ad?” and how people can manage their ad experience.