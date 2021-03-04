OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 US presidential election.

Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Biden proposes to protect the H-1B visa system as it existed before Trump, but if it is to be expanded in the future, it needs to be reformed significantly, say experts.reuters

Legislation on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

2 min read . 07:44 AM IST
India consistently restricts access more than any other country, accounting for the lion’s share in 2020 with at least 109 disruptions, according to the report.

India led the world in internet shutdowns in 2020: Report

2 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)

'ED violating model code of conduct': Kerala CM on summon to KIIFB officials

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield.

Canada receives 5 lakh doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India

1 min read . 06:45 AM IST

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

Facebook halted US political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day.

It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.

“We've heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

“As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Twitter has banned political ads permanently.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout