Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Facebook Inc's independent oversight board tweeted on Monday it would announce a decision May 5 on whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the social media platform and Instagram.

Facebook Inc's independent oversight board tweeted on Monday it would announce a decision May 5 on whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the social media platform and Instagram.

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case.

The board had said then that the Trump case received over 9,000 comments, more than any other case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}