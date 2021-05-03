Subscribe
Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5

Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5

FILE PHOTO: Facebook blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Reuters

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case

Facebook Inc's independent oversight board tweeted on Monday it would announce a decision May 5 on whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the social media platform and Instagram.

Facebook blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. It later handed the case to the oversight board.

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case.

The board had said then that the Trump case received over 9,000 comments, more than any other case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

