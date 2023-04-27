Facebook parent-company Meta surges 15% at opening as revenue beats estimates

Facebook parent-company Meta surges 15% at opening as revenue beats estimates2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Wall Street rose on Thursday after Meta Platforms became the latest Big Tech company to blow past profit expectations and reports painted a mixed picture of the US economy.
Facebook's parent company Meta rose around 15% as trading began on Thursday after topping revenue expectations and analysts’ estimates in the final quarter of FY23. The Mark Zuckerberg owned company led a Wall Street surge in spite of disappointing first-quarter US economic data — joining other companies including Hasbro and Comcast.
