Facebook parent-company Meta surges 15% at opening as revenue beats estimates

Facebook's parent company Meta rose around 15% as trading began on Thursday after topping revenue expectations and analysts’ estimates in the final quarter of FY23. The Mark Zuckerberg owned company led a Wall Street surge in spite of disappointing first-quarter US economic data — joining other companies including Hasbro and Comcast.

Meta beat analysts’ estimates for profit during the first three months of the year and also gave a forecast for revenue that topped expectations. The company reported a surprising rebound in digital advertising sales, buying it time to keep pouring money into speculative businesses like artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

First-quarter sales rose to $28.6 billion — a return to growth after three straight quarters of declines. That compared with the $27.7 billion average analyst projection. The company said revenue in the current quarter will be as much as $32 billion, compared to the $29.5 billion average estimate.

The company also continued to add Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users during the March quarter, setting a new milestone with more than 3 billion people using at least one of its products daily.

CEO Zuckerberg said that generative artificial intelligence was going to “impact every single one of our apps and services" and that the company was well-positioned in the industry’s current AI race.

“There’s an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful, improving customer service chats with businesses, the advertisement creation process and the gaming experience in virtual reality," Bloomberg quoted him as telling investors on a call on Wednesday.

Meta gained 74% this year through the close on Wednesday — recovering from its worst year on record with a 64% decline in 2022.

Recent reports paint a mixed picture of the US economy with a majority of companies beating forecasts this earnings reporting season. Meanwhile the the US economy continues to slow down, reporting an estimated 1.1% growth at an annual rate during the first three months of 2023 — from 2.6% at the end of last year.

The recent developments have raised fresh questions about interest rates hikes.

