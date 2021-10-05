Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Facebook products 'harm children, stoke division,' whistleblower says

Facebook products 'harm children, stoke division,' whistleblower says

Premium
Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, arrives for a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC US.
1 min read . 08:23 PM IST Reuters

  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, telling lawmakers the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, telling lawmakers the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users. Here are some comments from the committee hearing:

FRANCES HAUGEN, FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER

"I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

U.S. SENATOR ROGER WICKER, REPUBLICAN FROM MISSISSIPPI

"Children of America are hooked on their product. There is cynical knowledge on behalf of these Big Tech companies that this is true."

U.S. SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, DEMOCRAT FROM CONNECTICUT

"The damage to self-interest and self-worth inflicted by Facebook today will haunt a generation."

"Big Tech now faces the Big Tobacco jaw-dropping moment of truth."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

