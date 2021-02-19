OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Facebook row: Held discussion with PM Modi and Trudeau, says Australian PM Morrison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP)

Facebook row: Held discussion with PM Modi and Trudeau, says Australian PM Morrison

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 02:13 PM IST AFP

  • Scott Morrison urged Facebook to 'move quickly past' what he called threatening behaviour and 'come back to the table'
  • People are looking at what Australia is doing, Scott Morrison said

Australia and Facebook held high-stakes talks Friday after the social media giant sparked global outrage by blacking out news for its Australian users, as Canberra insisted it wouldn't back down on a new law that would force the tech firm to pay for journalistic content.

From Thursday, Facebook has blanked out the pages of media outlets for Australian users and blocked them from sharing any news content, rather than submit to the proposed legislation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has reached nearly 98.5 lakh.

This WhatsApp message on registration for Covid-19 vaccination is FAKE

1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WHO to launch declaration on vaccine equity

2 min read . 01:38 PM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 21, 2020 this illustration photo shows a person about to use the Quibi app on a smart phone in Los Angeles. - Online television pioneer Roku on January 8, 2021 said it is expanding its library with shows from Quibi, which made a failed debut last year with a streaming platform tailored for smartphones. The Roku channel will soon feature exclusive Quibi shows starring celebrities such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam?Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe, according to vice president of programming Rob Holmes. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Elliott Management's support for patent lawsuit appears personal: Quibi

3 min read . 01:30 PM IST
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in Bengaluru.

Toolkit case: Delhi HC caution for cops over probe, says 'stick to affidavit on leaked chats'

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had spoken with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday to find a way out of the showdown, and that negotiations would continue over the weekend.

"We talked through their remaining issues and agreed our respective teams would work through them immediately," Frydenberg said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also urged Facebook to "move quickly past" what he called threatening behaviour and "come back to the table".

He said his government's world-first legislation to force Facebook and Google to pay Australian media for news content published on their platforms was garnering interest from leaders around the world.

"People are looking at what Australia is doing," he said, noting that he had already discussed the situation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Justin Trudeau.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The legislation, called the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, was approved this week by the lower house of parliament and will be debated beginning Monday by the Senate, which is expected to adopt the law by the end of the week.

Facebook has defended its dramatic response to the law, saying the legislation "fundamentally misunderstands" the platform's relationship with media organisations and that it had no choice but to bar news content from its services in Australia.

Since the ban came into effect, visits to Australian news sites by users at home and abroad dropped significantly, with overseas traffic down by over 20 percent per day, according to data analytics company Chartbeat.

The data also suggested users were not yet leaving Facebook in response to the ban, with no apparent rise in Google search traffic recorded.

News Corp Australia Executive Chairman Michael Miller, speaking to a separate Senate inquiry in Canberra, said the full impact of Facebook's decision was yet to be felt by publishers.

Yesterday saw referral traffic from the platform disappear, he said, while "direct traffic to our websites was up in double digits".

Miller also encouraged the social media giant to return to direct negotiations with media outlets.

"The door is still open to Facebook."

Facebook's sweeping ban drew widespread criticism for inadvertently blocking access to several critical government pages, including emergency services, health departments and the national weather service -- with most restored in the hours after it came into effect.

Despite earlier threats to pull its services from Australia over the legislation, Google softened its stance and instead brokered several deals with large media companies, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout