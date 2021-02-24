OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:27 PM IST Reuters

Facebook said the news ban was related to a 'fundamental misunderstanding' of the relationship between the company and news publishers

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.

The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/2NCOMo3)

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Most Union ministers want to pay to get vaccinated against Covid: Prasad

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
A health worker displays a vial of a vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate people.

Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
The IAMAI had, on February 11, announced the adoption of a “toolkit” for implementing its Universal Self-Regulation Code for OTT platforms.. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

IAMAI seeks public views on govt’s draft OTT streaming guidelines

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Asset monetisation, privatisation decisions to help empower Indians: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

After tense negotiations prompted Facebook to cut off news in the country last week, Australia offered a host of technical concessions and the social media giant said it would restore news as a revamped bill looked set to become law this week.

Facebook said the news ban was related to a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the relationship between the company and news publishers.

The social media company added it was in active negotiations with news publishers in Germany and France for a deal to pay for content for its news product, where users can find headlines and stories next to a personalized news feed.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout