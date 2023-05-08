Facebook scam! Fake verified profiles impersonating as Meta are stealing users’ data2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Messages received from these verified accounts usually start with warning social media managers that they will no longer be able to manage ad accounts in the browser due to some ‘security issue’.
A new Facebook scam has come into the spotlight. According to a report by TechCrunch, random profiles verified with a Blue Tick are messaging users with a spurious link aimed at stealing their personal information and money.
