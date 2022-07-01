Facebook tests new NFT tab in the US. Know all about it here

Notably, Instagram leader Adam Mosseri said in December last year that his social network was “actively exploring" NFTs. In an Instagram Q&A posted to his Stories, Mosseri was responding to a question about his thoughts on integrating NFTs into Instagram. He said, “Nothing to announce yet but we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a broader audience." Before that, Zuckerberg also spoke in October about how the metaverse will need to support “ownership of digital goods or NFTs."

