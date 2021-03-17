Facebook to publish annual report on human rights impacts

Facebook has come under fire in the past for failing to do enough to police its sites for human rights abuses. In Myanmar, Facebook’s service has been used to coordinate violence against the country’s Rohingya minority, leading to thousands of deaths. Facebook’s social network and its messaging services, including WhatsApp, have also been used to coordinate or encourage other violent deaths in countries like India and Sri Lanka. Many of the issues were caused by Facebook’s pursuit of rapid growth, which critics say led it to launch in countries without necessary safety measures and content moderation services.

